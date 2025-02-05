Aries: Your family's high expectations may feel overwhelming today. However, your financial situation is set to improve, and you might even be able to clear some debts or loans. Be mindful of both friends and strangers, as not everyone has your best interests at heart. Work may take a backseat as you immerse yourself in moments of joy and deep connection with your partner. Those in creative fields may encounter challenges, leading to a realization about the stability of traditional jobs. Make the most of your free time by engaging in productive or creative pursuits rather than letting it go to waste. In married life, today could bring a sweet and fulfilling experience. Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva for good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.