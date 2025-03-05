Aries: Your health will remain stable, and your financial situation is likely to improve through speculation or unexpected gains. However, be mindful of your extravagant lifestyle, as late nights and excessive spending on others could lead to tensions at home. In matters of love, your relationship will reach new heights. The day will start with your partner’s smile and end with dreams of each other. Stay alert while interacting with influential people, as you may come across a valuable tip. Today, you will have the opportunity to spend quality time with your partner and express your feelings openly. After facing tough times recently, you will experience a sense of bliss and harmony with your spouse. Remedy: Strengthen family bonds and enhance happiness by distributing sour foods like lemons, tamarind, or gol gappas to young girls.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.