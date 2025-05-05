Aries: Health will stay good despite a hectic routine, but don’t take it for granted. Remember, taking care of your health is the real commitment. You may usually avoid lending money, but helping someone in need today will give you a sense of relief. Children will keep you engaged and also bring happiness. Your romantic life will feel more meaningful today, and you’ll see the beauty in your relationship. Retailers and wholesalers are likely to have a profitable day. You might plan to take some time out for yourself, but your schedule may not allow it. On the bright side, your spouse will go out of their way to make you feel special and happy. Remedy: Feed young girls below the age of 9 to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.