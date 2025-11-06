Aries: This Thursday offers a chance to relax and soak in enjoyable moments. Be cautious about property investments—today isn’t ideal for making bold moves in real estate. An old friend may surprise you with a cheerful visit. In romance, choose your words carefully to avoid friction. You’re in the spotlight to showcase your talents, and the day allows for personal hobbies and your favorite pastimes. Keep an eye on your partner's health and support them as needed. Remedy: Add a pinch of red chili to your meals for good fortune.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM.