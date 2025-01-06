Aries: Feeling insecure or disoriented may lead to dizziness. Handle all commitments and financial transactions with caution. Spend quality time with your family to strengthen bonds. Avoid displaying your affection excessively, as it might harm your relationship rather than enhance it. A new partnership opportunity could prove beneficial today. To make the most of the day, carve out some time for yourself despite a busy schedule. Your partner will show understanding and care for your shortcomings, bringing you immense joy. Remedy: To enhance income flow, consider donating and using curd and honey.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.