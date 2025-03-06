Aries: A day filled with fun and relaxation awaits you. However, your attempts to save money might not be successful today. There's no need to worry, as the situation will soon improve. Focus on meeting the needs of your family members and actively participate in their joys and sorrows to show that you care. The power of love will bring warmth to your heart. Your business partners will be supportive, helping you complete pending tasks efficiently. You may stumble upon an old item at home, spending the day reminiscing and cleaning it. Additionally, the actions of those around you may rekindle the affection in your relationship. Remedy: Chant the eight names of Lord Vishnu—Achyutam, Keshavam, Vishnum, Harim, Satyam, Janardanam, Hamsam, and Narayanam—for prosperity and financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.