Aries: Don't waste your time daydreaming about unrealistic goals. Instead, focus your energy on doing something productive and meaningful. Stay alert and avoid getting involved in shady financial schemes. Trying to meet everyone's expectations might leave you feeling overwhelmed. You're missing someone deeply — your smiles feel empty, your laughter lacks joy, and your heart feels heavy in their absence. You may face some resistance from seniors at work, but staying calm and composed will help you handle it well. Today is a good day to go out with younger family members — maybe visit a park or a shopping mall. If your plans to meet someone got cancelled due to your spouse's health, don’t worry — you might still enjoy a special and meaningful time together. Remedy: Donate a cot to the saints or differently-abled individuals to improve your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.