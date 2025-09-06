Aries: Your swift actions will inspire progress. To achieve success, embrace change and adapt your ideas with time. This will broaden your vision, expand your horizon, refine your personality, and enrich your mind. You already understand the value of money—your savings today will serve as a shield against future challenges. Unexpected visits from guests may occupy your evenings. Avoid resorting to emotional pressure in relationships; instead, nurture harmony with honesty and care. Use your free time wisely—engage in games or activities that refresh your mind. Stay cautious, however, as a minor mishap is possible if you are careless. Some disagreements with your spouse may arise, but with patience and understanding, these can be resolved. If your personality seems to disappoint others today, take it as an opportunity for self-improvement. A positive shift in your attitude and approach can bring lasting change. Remedy: To strengthen love and harmony in your life, donate items representing the Sun God—such as wheat, lentils, jaggery, porridge, red cloth, or vermillion—at a Vishnu or Shiva temple.

Lucky Colour: Bright Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.