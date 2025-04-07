Aries: A lot of responsibility may fall on you today, so keeping a clear mind will help you make the right decisions. You understand the value of money well, and the savings you make now could help you avoid big problems in the future. Spend a peaceful day with your family. If people come to you with complaints or issues, don’t let them disturb your peace of mind—just ignore them. In matters of love, physical presence doesn’t matter much now, as you and your partner feel deeply connected emotionally. It’s a great day for those in creative fields—you may finally get the fame and recognition you’ve been waiting for. If you live away from home, you might want to relax in a park or a quiet place after finishing your work for the day. Even if the world feels chaotic, you’ll feel safe and comforted in your partner’s embrace. Remedy: Showing kindness and support to widows will have a positive impact on your health.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 9:45 am to 11 am.