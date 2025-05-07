Aries: Don’t let unnecessary stress and worry drain your energy. It's better to let go of these negative emotions, as they will only make things worse. Avoid spending money on alcohol and cigarettes—they not only harm your health but also affect your finances. Support from friends and family will lift your spirits. Your love life looks great today, so enjoy the romantic moments. Be cautious before starting any new project. You may want to spend time with your family later in the day, but a possible disagreement with someone close could upset you. On a positive note, your spouse may surprise you with a warm and affectionate hug after a long time. Remedy: For better financial growth, drink water stored in a copper vessel.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 p.m.