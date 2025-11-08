Aries:

You’ll meet someone new through friends who leaves a profound impact on your mind. Your finances see a boost, but so do your expenses. Spouse brings joy and romance fills the air. A contact from your past could make the day memorable. If married, you will feel true bliss. A pull toward spirituality is likely, perhaps through yoga, reading, or guidance from a teacher.

Remedy: Keep a silver coin in Ganga water at home to attract wealth.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.