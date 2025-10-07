Aries: Channel your thoughts and energy toward what you truly want to manifest in reality. Merely imagining will not help unless you take action. So far, your main problem has been wishing without trying. Today, you will realize the true value of money and how careless spending can impact your future. A letter arriving by post is likely to bring happy news for your entire family. In love life, things look promising and hopeful. Businesspersons may have to go on an undesired work-related trip, which could cause some mental stress. Working professionals should stay away from gossip at the workplace and concentrate on important matters. A pleasant and passionate change is likely in your married life. Remedy: Wear a copper bangle to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.