Aries: Personal worries may affect your peace of mind today, but engaging in mental exercises like reading something interesting can help you handle the pressure. Make the best use of what you already have instead of rushing to buy more. Social gatherings will bring joy, but be careful not to share your secrets with others. A sudden romantic encounter may surprise you. Businesspersons could gain unexpected profits or windfalls. Focus your attention on important matters. However, doubting your partner’s sincerity may disturb the harmony of your married life in the days ahead. Remedy: Drink milk and curd to enjoy good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.