Aries: Spending time playing with children will bring you a refreshing and healing experience. An old friend may guide you today on ways to boost your business profits—if you follow their advice, luck will be on your side. Avoid slipping into self-pity and instead focus on learning valuable life lessons. A close friend may also step in to comfort you during an emotional moment. You could face challenges convincing your partners to go along with your plans. On the brighter side, people will shower you with compliments you’ve longed to hear. Married life, too, is set to reach a beautiful peak today. Remedy: To enhance your career prospects, light a sesame oil lamp both at home and in a temple.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.