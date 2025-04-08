Aries: Take enough rest and try to relax whenever you get a break from work. You may find new sources of income through people you already know. However, someone might try to harm you, and with strong negative forces at play, it's best to stay away from any situation that could lead to conflict. If you ever feel the need to settle scores, do it respectfully and with dignity. Thinking about meeting an old friend after a long time might make your heart race with excitement. Today, your artistic and creative talents will likely be praised and may even bring you some unexpected rewards. Focus on improving your weaknesses, and for that, make sure to take out some time for self-reflection. Your spouse may express their love and appreciation for you today in a touching way. Remedy: To maintain peace and harmony in your family life, regularly recite Ramcharitmanas and Sundarkand.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.