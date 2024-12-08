Aries: Take some time to unwind between work and try to avoid staying up late. You may feel the urge to travel and splurge, but think twice, as you might regret it later. Your cheerful and energetic demeanor lifts the spirits of those around you, spreading joy and positivity. Love transcends the physical, but today, your senses will indulge in its delightful bliss. Your colleagues, especially seniors, are in a surprisingly pleasant mood today. Focus on completing your tasks promptly, keeping in mind that someone at home is eagerly waiting for you. Today is set to be wonderful, as your spouse has planned something special. Remedy: Keep yourself healthy by regularly consuming pure honey.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm.