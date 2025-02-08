Aries: Your generous nature will prove to be a hidden blessing, helping you break free from negative traits such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, attachment, ego, and jealousy. However, financial concerns may weigh on your mind today. Seeking advice from a trusted confidant could provide clarity. Consider organizing an evening gathering with friends and family to uplift your spirits. Your partner may express their thoughts more than usual, which could leave you feeling unheard—try to be patient. Today, you'll have ample personal time, which you can use to indulge in your interests, read a book, or listen to your favorite music. Your partner’s love will bring you comfort, making life's challenges feel lighter. If you’re in the mood for shopping, be mindful of impulsive spending, though updating your wardrobe with some new clothes and footwear might be worthwhile. Remedy: Show affection and respect toward your elder brothers to ensure financial stability and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.