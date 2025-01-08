Aries: You might struggle to control your emotions today, and your unusual behaviour could confuse those around you, leaving you feeling frustrated. Consider investing surplus money in real estate for better financial stability. Later in the day, unexpected good news will bring happiness and joy to your entire family. A special encounter with someone you admire might fill your heart with excitement. Avoid pressuring others to do things you wouldn't do yourself, and remember the saying, "God helps those who help themselves." The love and support of your spouse today will make you forget all the challenges you've faced. Remedy: Place a golden idol of your deity in your pooja room or family altar and worship it daily to ensure good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.