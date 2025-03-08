Aries: Eliminate negative thoughts before they take a toll on your mental well-being. Engaging in charitable activities and donations can bring you a deep sense of fulfillment. When it comes to finances, make thoughtful investments to ensure rewarding returns. Focus on the needs of others today, but be mindful—excessive generosity toward children may lead to unexpected challenges. You and your partner will share an intense and heartfelt connection, immersing yourselves in love. Be cautious of those who may waste your time. A meaningful eye-to-eye conversation with your spouse will bring emotional depth to your relationship. Your admirable qualities will earn you appreciation from those around you. Remedy: Feeding reddish-brown ants with sugary treats like Khand and Mishri may help promote harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.