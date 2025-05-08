Aries: Control your anger before it controls you. Getting angry may blow small issues out of proportion and disturb your family’s peace. Truly wise are those who manage their anger with intelligence. Remember, uncontrolled anger can harm you more than anyone else—let go of it before it consumes you. In tough times, your savings will support you—not impulsive spending. So, start saving today and avoid unnecessary expenses. Focus on building a healthy bond with your children. Leave past troubles behind and look ahead to a brighter, happier future. Your efforts will pay off. Travel may spark a romantic connection. You may face challenges at work that will test your skills, so stay focused to achieve your goals. The day may start off a bit slow, but things will improve as it goes on. By the end, you’ll get time for yourself—perhaps to meet someone close to you. It’s a day full of passion! You and your spouse may experience a very romantic and emotionally intense moment. Remedy: To stay fit, consider donating milk, curd, camphor, and white flowers.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.