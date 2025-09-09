Aries: You may feel some stress at work today due to pressure and workload. Listening to your father’s advice could help you handle workplace challenges better. At home, children may support you in finishing household tasks—encourage them to use their free time productively this way. Be mindful of your words, as harsh speech might disturb harmony with your partner. On the professional front, things will pick up pace as colleagues and seniors cooperate fully. Still, certain issues at the workplace may upset you and cause unnecessary distraction. Your busy schedule might make your spouse feel neglected, and they could express their displeasure in the evening. Remedy: Offer tandoori rotis to a reddish-brown dog to bring sweetness into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.