Cancer: Don't stress about your health—it acts as a strong shield against illness. A positive mindset can overcome negativity. If you're facing financial concerns, seek advice from an elder on managing money and saving wisely. Don't let family tensions distract you; tough times often teach valuable lessons. Your charm will work in your favor. Stay focused on your work and priorities. Today, you'll enjoy a peaceful walk under the open sky, breathing in fresh air. A calm mind will keep you balanced throughout the day. Your spouse will surprise you with their love and care like never before. Remedy: Use copper or, if possible, gold spoons while eating to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6:30 pm.