Cancer: You’re likely to enjoy good health today, which will contribute to your success. However, avoid habits or actions that could weaken your energy and strength. Handle all commitments and financial matters with care. Encourage children to stay focused on their studies and plan for the future. Trust your beloved and avoid unnecessary doubts. Female members of your family will play a significant role in your success, regardless of your field. You may spend time thinking about ways to improve your fitness but might struggle to follow through. On a brighter note, you and your spouse will share a heartfelt and deeply romantic conversation today. Remedy: Offer help and serve patients in hospitals to ensure financial stability and well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.