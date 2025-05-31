Cancer: Domestic concerns may leave you feeling a bit anxious today. However, new sources of income could emerge through your existing network or acquaintances. If you're feeling mentally burdened, don’t hesitate to open up to a trusted friend or family member—sharing your thoughts can offer much-needed relief. Be cautious in matters of the heart, as someone may try to come between you and your partner. The day may bring a mix of uplifting and unsettling moments, leaving you emotionally drained or confused. Your spouse may be influenced by others in a negative way, possibly leading to a disagreement. But your calm demeanor, love, and understanding will help restore harmony. Spending time beneath the shade of a tree can bring both mental peace and physical relaxation. It may even offer you a moment of clarity and remind you of life’s deeper lessons.Remedy: For excellent health benefits, keep water in a copper vessel beside your bed at night. In the morning, pour the water at the root of a nearby tree.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 12 pm.