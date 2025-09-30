Cancer: Engaging in sports or outdoor activities will help you regain lost energy. Avoid lending money to relatives who still owe you from before. An old acquaintance might cause some trouble today. Express your love even if your partner shows indifference. The day favours high performance and recognition, but be mindful not to overspend while shopping. Some issues in married life may slip out of your control. Remedy: Store water in a yellow glass bottle, keep it under the sun, and drink it to bring harmony and contentment in family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.