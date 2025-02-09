Cancer: Today is a perfect day to unwind. Treat yourself to an oil massage to relax your muscles. A sudden inflow of money will help cover your bills and immediate expenses. Focus on your family’s well-being, letting love and positivity guide your actions rather than greed. Your partner may feel irritated by one of your habits, so be mindful of their feelings. Your ability to learn new things will be exceptional today. While you’ll realize the importance of prioritizing family, you may still struggle to do so. Minor conflicts within the family could impact your married life. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by offering Prasad at Lord Bhairav’s temple.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.