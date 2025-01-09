Cancer: You may feel emotionally unsettled today, so be mindful of your words and actions in front of others. Financially, you won't need to spend your own money, as an elder in your family may step in to assist. Your spouse will play a significant role in bringing positive changes to your life. Focus on being independent and shaping your life with your own efforts rather than relying on others. A quick look at your partner's recent social media updates might lead to a pleasant surprise. Avoid committing to any new joint ventures without consulting trusted individuals. Despite a busy day, you'll find time to indulge in your favourite activities. By the day's end, you'll realize your life partner is even sweeter than you imagined. Remedy: Practice early morning breathing techniques (Pranayama) daily to maintain physical fitness and mental clarity.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm to 4 pm.