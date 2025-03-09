Cancer: Your mind will be open to positivity today. It’s a great time to secure funds, recover pending payments, or seek financial support for new projects. However, don’t overlook your family responsibilities. A special encounter with your dream partner will bring excitement and joy. Avoid inviting your boss or seniors home today, as it may not work in your favour. Wasting time on unimportant matters instead of focusing on key tasks could lead to setbacks. On the bright side, you will experience the true bliss of married life. Remedy: Offer water to a Shivling regularly to foster happiness among family members.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.