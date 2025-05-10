Cancer: Your greatest strength is your sense of humor—use it as a healing tool to uplift your spirit and ease any discomfort you may be feeling. Today, you might need to dip into long-held savings, and while necessary, the unexpected expenses could dampen your mood. Thankfully, the cheerful energy of your family members will bring warmth and lightness to your home. Though you had plans for a special outing with your partner, unforeseen responsibilities may cause a change of plans, possibly leading to tension or a disagreement. It's important to handle it with patience and understanding. Even as others seek your company today, you might prefer solitude to recharge and find inner calm. Your spouse will prove to be a steady and supportive presence, especially in a matter that means a great deal to you. If your partner seems distant or unwilling to talk, don’t push—give them space. With time and care, the emotional climate will shift for the better. Remedy: Refrain from eating meat to help cultivate a more peaceful and positive mindset.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.