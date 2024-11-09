Cancer: Try to keep a lighthearted attitude today. Avoid lending money if possible, but if you must, make sure to get clear, written terms on when it will be repaid. Friends will be more supportive than expected. A harsh tone with your partner could cause tension, so be mindful of how you communicate. Businesspeople may feel drawn to spend extra time with family rather than at work, helping create family harmony. A past secret might surface, which could slightly upset your spouse. Overall, it’s set to be a great day—you might even catch a movie with friends. Remedy: For good health, release raw turmeric into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.30 pm.