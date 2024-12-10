Cancer: Your friends might introduce you to someone special who could have a significant impact on your perspective. Avoid any involvement in tax evasion today, as it could lead to serious trouble. A letter or message could bring joyful news for your entire family. Communication from your beloved or spouse will uplift your spirits and boost your confidence. Workplace matters will align in your favour, so make the most of your self-assurance to expand your social circle and build meaningful connections. Later, you and your spouse are likely to share a deep, heartfelt conversation that strengthens your bond. Remedy: Donate bronze to enhance the positive effects of Mercury and support your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.