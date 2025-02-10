Cancer: Today, you are filled with hope and positivity. Avoid lending money to anyone, but if necessary, ensure you have a written agreement on the repayment timeline. Your focus will be on family and children, making it a heartwarming day. Romance is in the air as your heart beats in sync with your partner’s. However, businesspersons should be cautious and avoid sharing confidential details about their plans, as it could lead to serious trouble. Your mind will be brimming with great ideas, and the activities you choose today may bring unexpected gains. However, disappointment from your partner might leave you deeply hurt and could even make you reconsider your relationship. Remedy: Wear a silver ring to bring success and positivity to your work life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.