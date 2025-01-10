Cancer: Your sense of humour will inspire someone to develop this quality as you help them understand that true happiness comes from within, not from material possessions. Use your creative ideas to find ways to earn some extra income. However, mounting family responsibilities might bring some mental strain. Today, you’ll realize that love is as pure and spiritual as worship, deepening your connection with your partner. An unexpected contact from someone from your past may add a special touch to the day. Your time with your spouse will be delightful, creating beautiful memories. Focus on making the right choices without worrying about others’ opinions—your confidence will guide you through. Remedy: Worship Lord Lakshmi-Nrusimha and recite the Nrusimha Kavach for ongoing happiness and harmony in your family.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.