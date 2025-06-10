Cancer: Just as salt gives flavour to food, a bit of unhappiness helps you understand the true value of happiness. Today, you may find yourself in an exciting new situation that also brings financial benefits. Be mindful of your partner’s views—ignoring their opinions could test their patience. Avoid saying anything harsh to your beloved, as it may lead to regret later. At work, you might feel disappointed with your subordinates for not meeting expectations. Your family may share several concerns with you today, but you may remain lost in your own thoughts, choosing to spend your free time doing something you enjoy. An action by your spouse may feel awkward at first, but you'll later realise it was for the best. Remedy: To strengthen family ties, bury five yellow flowers near a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.