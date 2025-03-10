Cancer: Take extra care when consuming exposed food to avoid health issues. However, don’t stress unnecessarily, as it will only add to your mental burden. Since money may be needed at any time, plan your finances wisely and start saving as much as possible. This is a great day to indulge in self-care and do what makes you happy. Love will be on your mind as you spend time with your special someone. At work, you may accomplish something remarkable. A spiritual leader or elder may offer valuable guidance. Your spouse will be exceptionally loving today, and you might receive a wonderful surprise from them. Remedy: Keep the central area of your home clean to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm.