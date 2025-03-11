Cancer: You may feel emotionally unsettled today, so be mindful of your words and actions around others. Avoid overspending on entertainment or cosmetic enhancements. A festive atmosphere at home will help relieve stress—make sure to actively participate rather than just observing. In love, maintain your individuality instead of being overly submissive. At work, your colleagues may get frustrated if you are not direct in your responses. Consider spending your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any spiritual place to avoid unnecessary conflicts. If your married life feels monotonous, add some excitement to rekindle the spark. Remedy: Donating black and white blankets at sacred places can help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11:15 am.