Cancer: Engaging in creative activities will help you relax. Today, you may receive financial support in your business or job with the help of someone of the opposite sex. Spend your free time enjoying the company of children, even if it requires extra effort. Your partner may seek a commitment, so be cautious not to promise more than you can deliver. You’ll show a great ability to learn new things today. Students should avoid delaying their work and instead complete tasks during free time—it will benefit them. You’ll find yourself appreciating the present and letting go of any sad memories in your married life. Remedy: To deepen love in your relationship, consider gifting your partner red clothing items from time to time.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.