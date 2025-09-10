Cancer: Fitness and weight-loss programs will help you get into better shape. A creditor may approach you today for loan repayment. Though you’ll manage to pay back, it could strain your finances further — so it’s wise to avoid borrowing in the future. Support and affection from friends and family will uplift you. Be careful with your words in love matters, as your partner may feel hurt. A quick realisation and heartfelt apology can restore harmony. At work, remember that time is money — focus on steps that help you reach your true potential. You may spend the evening with an office colleague, but later feel the time wasn’t well spent. However, your spouse’s affection will make you feel cherished and blissful. Remedy: Offer sweetened rice to the needy and poor to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.