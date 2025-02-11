Cancer: A pleasure trip with friends or family will help you unwind and relax today. Financially, a person of the opposite sex may assist you in gaining benefits in your business or job. It’s a favourable day for domestic matters, making it a great time to complete pending household tasks. Your love life will feel as delightful as the scent of chocolate mixed with ginger and roses—expect romance to bloom. A new partnership opportunity looks promising and could bring positive results. Your partner craves quality time with you, but your inability to fulfil their wish may leave them feeling upset. Their frustration will be evident, and tensions might escalate into repeated quarrels. Despite the challenges, don’t give up on your relationship too easily—every bond requires patience and effort. Remedy: Regular consumption of Tulsi (holy basil) leaves will bring great health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.