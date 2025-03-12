Cancer: Stay motivated to cultivate optimism—it boosts confidence and flexibility while helping you let go of negativity like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. Financial gains from your mother's side are likely today, possibly through your maternal uncle or grandfather. It’s time to shed your dominating attitude at home and work closely with family to navigate life’s ups and downs. Your changed approach will bring them immense happiness. Romance is in the air, but be mindful—overindulgence in sensual desires could strain your relationship. Work matters look positive, keeping your mood uplifted. However, neglecting important tasks in favour of trivial distractions may lead to setbacks. Your spouse may be too absorbed in work, leaving you feeling a bit neglected. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by offering a bowl of milk to puppies or dogs.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.