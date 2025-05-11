Cancer: Overcome feelings of loneliness by spending quality time with your family. If you have extra money, consider investing it in real estate for long-term gains. Be mindful of your words when speaking in groups—impulsive comments could draw criticism. Today, love may come your way in an unexpected and magical manner. It’s a favourable day to put your plans into action or sign new deals. A family member may ask for your time, and while you’ll agree, it might take up more time than expected. Your spouse will go the extra mile today to bring you happiness and make you feel special. Remedy: For better health, feed food and fodder to cows with black and white spots.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.