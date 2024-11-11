Cancer: Shake off any gloom that’s holding you back and affecting your progress. Advice from your father could be especially helpful at work today. Make it a priority to focus on your family's needs. Your partner might want to share their own thoughts today rather than listen, which could leave you feeling a bit unsettled. If you're in business, avoid sharing sensitive details about your plans, as it could lead to problems. Your creativity and enthusiasm will bring you success today. Your spouse will show understanding and support for your weaknesses, bringing you joy. Remedy: Wearing yellow more often can help boost your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: Before 4 pm.