Cancer: Avoid overeating and consider regular visits to a health club to maintain fitness. Invest your extra money wisely in a secure option that will benefit you in the future. Some disagreements with family members may arise, but don’t let them disturb your peace of mind. You may deeply miss the presence of someone close, making smiles and laughter feel empty. At work, avoid being too outspoken or emotional during meetings, as it could harm your reputation. Attending seminars and exhibitions will help you gain valuable knowledge and useful contacts. In married life, a lack of comfort may leave you feeling suffocated, but an open and honest conversation can ease things. Remedy: Place marbles or colored pebbles in plant pots and keep them in the corners of your home for positivity.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.