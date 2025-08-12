Cancer: An unexpected trip may leave you feeling exhausted and restless. Soothe your muscles with an oil massage for relief. If you’re looking to earn some extra income, consider investing in safe financial schemes. Someone at home may be upset if you’ve been neglecting household responsibilities. Love will feel especially sweet today, like rich chocolate. Surprisingly, the most irritating colleague at work might show sudden wisdom. You’ll want to spend time with your partner, but pressing work may keep you from doing so. Physical intimacy with your spouse will be especially fulfilling today. Remedy: Wear a bronze or brass bangle to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.