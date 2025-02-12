Cancer: A deep sense of spirituality may lead you to visit a religious place, seeking divine wisdom from a holy person. While new business contracts may seem promising, they might not yield the expected profits—avoid making hasty financial decisions. Older relatives could make unreasonable demands, requiring patience on your part. Today, you will feel deeply connected to your partner, realizing that you are truly in love. It’s best to steer clear of joint ventures and partnerships for now. Although you will recognize the importance of giving time to your family, you may still struggle to do so. Tensions with your spouse could lead to a prolonged conflict, making it a challenging day for your relationship. Remedy: Use Gangajal extensively at home to enhance financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11:15 am.