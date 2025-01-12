Cancer: Children will light up your evening, bringing joy and energy to your day. Plan a delightful dinner to bid farewell to a hectic and tiring day—their company will rejuvenate you. Improved finances will allow you to comfortably purchase essential items. Your partner will be supportive and helpful, strengthening your bond. For your beloved, your presence adds meaning and beauty to the world. Stay focused on your work and priorities to make the most of the day. Utilize your free time wisely by reconnecting with old friends—it could lead to a memorable evening. With your spouse, tonight might turn into one of the most cherished moments of your life. Remedy: For prosperity in business, immerse revadi (a combination of sesame seeds and sugar) in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm.