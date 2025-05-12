Cancer: Your short temper might land you in some trouble today, so try to stay calm. A family function at home could lead to heavy spending, which may affect your financial situation. Instead of feeling low, focus on learning from life’s experiences. Your love life will feel extra special and exciting today. At work, support from your seniors and colleagues will boost your confidence. With the planets in your favour, you'll find many reasons to feel happy. Your married life will feel more vibrant and joyful than ever before. Remedy: Chant Om Shukraaya Namaha 11 times for better health.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3:30 pm.