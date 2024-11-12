Cancer: Don’t take life for granted; remember that caring for your well-being is the true commitment. If you’re traveling, be extra cautious with your belongings, especially your purse, as there’s a risk of theft. It’s a great day to spend quality time with guests, so consider planning something special with your relatives—they’ll appreciate the effort. Time may feel slow without your loved one nearby. Business owners may experience unexpected profits or a fortunate financial gain today. Be mindful of your free time, as getting into unnecessary arguments could leave you feeling upset. In your married life, you may feel a bit of discomfort or tension today; a good conversation with your partner can help ease it. Remedy: For better health, offer a coconut in running water.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.