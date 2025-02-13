Cancer: Avoid self-medication, as it may lead to drug dependency. Always consult a physician before taking any medicine to prevent potential risks. Married individuals of this zodiac sign may receive financial benefits from their in-laws today. Support your brother in managing situations effectively, and try to resolve conflicts amicably instead of escalating them. A sudden romantic encounter may brighten your day. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to upgrade your skills and stay updated with the latest technologies. Your communication skills will be particularly strong today. However, doubting your partner’s sincerity could create problems in your married life in the coming days, so be mindful of your thoughts and actions. Remedy: Donate boiled grams to the needy to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.