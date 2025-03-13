Cancer: Your kind nature will bring you many joyful moments today. A neighbour may approach you for a loan, but it’s wise to check their credibility before lending money to avoid potential financial loss. This is a good day to strengthen bonds and reconnect with loved ones. Treat your partner with warmth and respect. At work, you may struggle to focus due to a lingering dilemma, making it hard to stay productive. Seek guidance from a spiritual leader or an elder for clarity. Your spouse might feel neglected due to your busy schedule and could express their disappointment in the evening. Remedy: Offer Prasad at Lord Bhairav temple to enhance harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 9 pm.